Mazari: Bajwa wanted to resettle families of TTP militants in tribal region

ISLAMABAD: Shireen Mazari, a leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed the former army chief, retired Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, had proposed the “resettlement” of Pakistan nationals associated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021.

In an interview with Dawn News, Mazari made these comments at a time when the country has experienced a surge in terrorist activities.

The most recent incident was an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office last Friday, which resulted in four fatalities and 16 injuries after a prolonged battle between terrorists and law enforcement agencies. All three terrorists were reported to have been killed.

Mazari claimed that Bajwa had raised the issue of TTP members who wished to return to Pakistan, and if they were willing to lay down their arms and accept the constitution, some form of resettlement and talks should be initiated.

Retired Gen. Faiz Hameed, spy chief at the time, was present at the meeting, according to Mazari.

However, the proposal sparked an immediate reaction from PTI members, resulting in a meeting being called. It was decided that a committee would be formed between elected representatives and the military to reach a consensus before any dialogue was initiated.

Mazari expressed regret the PTI government was removed from power, and that the current government did not prioritise the dialogue that had been proposed.

She insisted the responsibility for dealing with the TTP should not be placed on the PTI but rather on the current “imported government.”

Mazari also revealed that Hameed had made an early visit to talk to the Afghanistan government of Ashraf Ghani and not the Taliban.

The former human rights minister also commented on former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand for legal action against Bajwa for alleged violation of the Constitution, saying the party “had all options open to it.”

She also claimed there were “threats” made by Bajwa, which she had heard about in meetings. She, however, refrained from giving further details, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

When asked about the former army chief’s stance on trade with India, Mazari said that the Cabinet had decided not to engage with India until it stepped back from its “illegal actions” on August 5, 2019.

She also said the proposal to start trade with India likely came from somewhere, but suggested that Bajwa may have been in favour of it.