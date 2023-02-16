Punjab elections: SC judges ask CJP to take suo motu

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court (SC) bench has asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu of the delay in announcement of date for elections in Punjab.

According to details, a two-member bench consisting of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard a petition against the transfer of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO).

During the hearing, the Supreme Court sought a detailed report from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja regarding the obstacles in the way of the Punjab elections.

The bench referred the matter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu, saying that the delay in provincial assembly elections was a violation of the Constitution. “Upholding the Constitution is our constitutional, legal and moral duty,” the SC said, warning of violation of fundamental rights.