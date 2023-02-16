Hindutva men vandalize mosque in Uttar Pradesh

UTTAR PRADESH: Members of Hindu right-wing outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad vandalized an under-construction mosque in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while police personnel watched as mute spectators, the mob of Hindu extremists organized a protest in front of the mosque accusing the construction workers of breaking the law.

They also terrorized other road users and rampaged through the construction materials and a concrete mixer unit.

The violent mob parked their bikes in the middle of the road and started yelling slogans against the construction of the mosque, which also caused hindrance in traffic movement.

On information, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. But instead of controlling the unruly mob, the policemen remained silent spectators to the acts of the right-wing group. The mob resorted to vandalism for about 30 min near the mosque in full public view.