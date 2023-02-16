IGP encourages renowned writer to pin second volume of ‘Martyrs of Punjab Police’

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has encouraged well-known researcher and author M.R. Shahid for writing the second edition of “Shuhdaye Punjab Police” with commendation certificate and cash reward.

MR Shahid (Tamgha e Imtiaz) has previously written the presidential award winning book “Martyrs of Punjab Police Volume 1,” which includes the mention of 825 martyrs of Punjab Police including officers from constable to SP rank. Second edition of this book, Martyrs of Punjab Police Volume II” mentions the sacrifices of 500 more martyrs of Punjab Police, including officers up to the rank of DIG, who embraced martyrdom while performing their professional duties and have been immortalized forever.

M.R. Shahid is currently working on a new book on the history of Punjab Police, as an author, a total of 12 books have been published so far and three books are under printing process. MR Shahid retired as Assistant from Welfare Branch of Police Department, Central Police Office. In recognition of his research and literary services, the Government of Pakistan has awarded him Presidential Award Tamgha Imtiaz in 2012.

‘32 probationer DSPs confirmed’

On the orders of IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, the process of departmental promotions of officers and personnel is going on in Punjab Police as per merit and seniority and in this regard the headquarters branch has confirmed 32 probationer DSPs on the posts.

According to the details, the officers who were confirmed on the posts of DSP include Parvez Iqbal, Zeeshan Iqbal, Mujahid Hussain, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, Qadeer Bashir, Nasir Abbas, Nasir Mushtaq, Shafqat Ali, Hafiz Imran Ahmed, Saeed Ahmed. , Hafiz Abdul Majid, Tauseef Ahmed, Nasrullah Khan, Muhammad Afzal Ahmed, Sikandar Mehmood, Allahyar Saifi, Rizwan Qadir, Zafar Iqbal, Irfan Haider, Qaiser Amin, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Yasin, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sabir, Mansoor Bilal, Najaf Gul. , Arshad Ali Alvi, Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf Tabassum, Irfan Safdar and Muhammad Jahangir are included while orders have been issued to extend the probation period of 15 DSPs till April 30, 2023.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters Punjab has issued notifications for ensuring confirmation and probation of officers. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed that the ACRs of the remaining probationer DSPs should be completed by the concerned DPOs and RPOs soon and sent to the Central Police Office. He directed all the supervisory officers to complete the promotion cases from constable to DSP rank as soon as possible while those responsible will have to answer for the delay in promotion of police employees.