Police recovers bike used by F-9 Park gang rape accused

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Federal Police has made a breakthrough in the investigation into the F-9 Park gang rape case and recovered the bike used by the accused with the help of CCTV footage obtained from Safe City Project.

Sources in Capital Police have told Pakistan Today that the main accused in gang-rape case has been identified who turned out to be the resident of Rawalpindi. The accused had parked their motorbike in the parking lot of the F-9 Park and later was identified with the help of CCTV footage. However, the CCTV footage failed to capture the crime due to non-availability of CCTV cameras inside the park.

The sources said that after completing the process of identification of the accused with the help of CCTV footage, the police have obtained full details of the bike from the excise office and initiated raids to apprehend the rapists. However, no arrests could be made till filing of the report.

It should be noted that on February 2, 2023, the tragic incident of rape took place in the thick forest of the F-9 Park.

The accused tortured and raped the victim girl on gun point and escaped from the spot. The victim lodged the FIR of the incident at Margalla police station. During the investigation of the case, the police also interrogated dozens of suspects with the help of geo-fencing.

However, due to the lack of CCTV cameras inside the park, the police also faced difficulties in the investigation.

Initially, the police prepared a sketch of the main accused in light of the statements of the victim and her colleague. The police also claimed that the drawn sketch of the accused bears an eighty percent resemblance to the accused.

Police also obtained footage from the park’s gate through Safe City cameras helped in the investigation. Police sources say that in the ongoing investigation in past ten days, the police also obtained the footage of the accused parking the motorbike in the parking lot of the park and later escaping on the bike. Police sources say that soon the accused will be behind the bars.