After more than 2 years, PTM leader Ali Wazir released from Karachi jail

KARACHI: After languishing in prison for more than two years, the MNA from South Waziristan and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was released from Central Jail Karachi on Tuesday.

The PTM leader had been in Karachi’s prison since December 31, 2020 after being arrested in various sedition cases.

Confirming Wazir’s release, his counsel Qadir Khan said that his client had been released after a court granted him bail in the final case registered against him. He said Wazir was now on his way to Sohrab Goth where the PTM had arranged a reception in his honour. The advocate said that the lawmaker had been arrested 26 months ago and had been languishing in prison ever since.

He said that whenever his client was acquitted or granted bail in one case, he was booked in another in either Sindh or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan pointed out that Wazir had been acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in one case and granted bail in three others registered against him in Karachi.

He further said that three cases were registered against the lawmaker in KP. He said Wazir had been granted bail in two of the cases earlier and had obtained bail in the third one today.

‘Justice cannot be denied forever’

MNA Mohsin Dawar shared a picture of Wazir after his release from Karachi’s Central Jail.

He earlier said that he was “very happy” for the long-incarcerated MNA finally being released. “Every attempt was made to break Ali’s spirit and to keep him in jail but he has prevailed. Justice cannot be denied forever,” he said on Twitter.

Very happy for @Aliwazirna50 who will finally be released today after spending more than 2 years in jail. Every attempt was made to break Ali's spirit and to keep him in jail but he has prevailed. Justice cannot be denied forever. pic.twitter.com/ZJ9TrZOUfj — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) February 14, 2023

The National Commission for Human Rights said it was “heartened” to hear news of Wazir’s release. The commission also shared a picture of the statement it released in June 2022 expressing concern over the “humiliating treatment” being meted out to the MNA.

NCHR is heartened to hear that MNA Ali Wazir has been released from jail pic.twitter.com/MlwrHZXQPJ — National Commission for Human Rights (@nchrofficial) February 14, 2023

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen also welcomed the news. “The cruel system has turned our society into a prison, so congratulations on being released from a small prison to a big prison. We will also break the chains of the bigger prison through resistance,” he said.

26 مہینے استعماری جیل گزارنے کےبعد علی وزیر رہا۔

ریاستی جبر کے حوالے سے انصاف مانگنے کی سنگین جرم کے ارتکاب میں جنرلی انا کے بنیاد پر قید کاٹی۔

ظالم نظام نے ہمارے معاشرے کو جیل بنا دیا ہے لہذہ چھوٹے جیل سے بڑے جیل کی طرف آمد مبارک۔

ہم مزاحمت سے بڑی جیل کے زنجیرے بھی ختم کر دینگے — Manzoor Pashteen (@ManzoorPashteen) February 14, 2023

Former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said it was a “positive” development.

علی وزیر کا بالآخر ڈھائی سال بعد رہا ہونا خوش آئند ہے۔ حراست اور صعوبتیں بھی اُن کا عزم نہیں توڑ سکیں۔ جہاں اُن کی حراست نے اِس نظام کی مجبوریوں کو بے نقاب کیا وہاں کیا ہم یہ تصور کر سکتے ہیں کہ ہماری اسٹیبلشمنٹ بھی اَب ماضی کی غلطیوں کا بوجھ نہیں اُٹھانا چاہتی؟ کاش کہ ایسا ہو — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) February 14, 2023

“Even detention and difficulties could not break his resolve. Where his detention exposed the constraints of this system, can we imagine that our establishment no longer wants to bear the burden of past mistakes? I wish it was so.”

Ali Wazir am so happy for you — Aimal Wali Khan (@AimalWali) February 14, 2023

“Ali Wazir [I] am so happy for you,” said Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan.