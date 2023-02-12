Punjab flour mills association declares strike over suspended wheat quota

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has declared a strike from Monday in response to the suspension of the wheat quota for over 100 mills by the Punjab Food Department.

This move has heightened tensions between the association and the government. The chairman of the association has said that flour mills will not receive wheat from the government quota during the strike, and warned that the supply of wheat in the market will be impacted.

Meanwhile, the food department has reportedly ordered cases against 10 flour mill owners in the province.

It is worth noting that the recent increase in wheat quota and imports has caused a decrease in wheat prices in the open market in Punjab. The per maund price has dropped from Rs5,200 to Rs4,000, and the per kilogramme price has fallen from Rs130 to Rs100.