CITY

Punjab flour mills association declares strike over suspended wheat quota

By Staff Report
A worker checks flour during the wheat grind process at a mill in Karachi on January 21, 2020. - Local media reports said that Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (PECC) on January 20 approved a proposal to import 300,000 tons of wheat to overcome a nationwide shortage that had dramatically raised prices of the food staple. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has declared a strike from Monday in response to the suspension of the wheat quota for over 100 mills by the Punjab Food Department.

This move has heightened tensions between the association and the government. The chairman of the association has said that flour mills will not receive wheat from the government quota during the strike, and warned that the supply of wheat in the market will be impacted.

Meanwhile, the food department has reportedly ordered cases against 10 flour mill owners in the province.

It is worth noting that the recent increase in wheat quota and imports has caused a decrease in wheat prices in the open market in Punjab. The per maund price has dropped from Rs5,200 to Rs4,000, and the per kilogramme price has fallen from Rs130 to Rs100.

Previous article
Fawad criticises ECP over delayed meeting on Punjab, KP elections
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan dispatches another batch of relief goods for Turkey quake victims

ISLAMABAD: The government dispatched another batch of relief goods for Turkey's earthquake victims on Sunday. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), another consignment...

Balochistan CM says won’t resign from his office

Body eyes enhanced security in public spaces to curb violence against women

US jet shoots down new mystery ‘object’ over Canada

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.