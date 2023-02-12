Fawad criticises ECP over delayed meeting on Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) faced criticism from senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Fawad Chaudhry, for failing to hold a meeting on the upcoming general elections in Punjab, despite a court order.

Chaudhry, in a tweet, expressed his disappointment with the tribunal, claiming that it was failing to uphold the Constitution and court orders.

Further, Chaudhry claimed that the ECP, composed of clerks or personal assistants, was not likely to hold the provincial elections, a notion that he claimed was widely held. He warned the commission’s handling of the matter could have serious consequences for the country.

الیکشن کمیشن کو انتخابات کیلئے آج اجلاس منعقد کرنا چاہئے تھا،آئین اور عدالتی احکامات کو مذاق نہ بنائیں،عدالت کے واضع احکامات کے بعد بھی عام تاثر ہے کہ چونکہ الیکشن کمیشن منشیوں پر مشتمل ہے اسلام آباد کی طرح صوبائ الیکشن بھی نہیں کرائے گا ۔آئین کے ساتھ یہ کھلواڑملک کو مہنگا پڑے گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 12, 2023

Chaudhry called for the restoration of the Constitution and threatened to launch a “Jail Bharo” (court arrests) movement if the elections were not held within 90 days, echoing similar statements made by PTI Chairman, Imran Khan.

The PTI leader emphasized the importance of the Constitution as the only agreed document, warning that any attempts to undermine it would put the state of Pakistan in peril.