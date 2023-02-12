NATIONAL

Fawad criticises ECP over delayed meeting on Punjab, KP elections

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 02: Deputy Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) Chowdhury Fawad Hussain speaks in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office ahead of its verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (|PTI) of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan in a foreign funding case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 02, 2022. The security in Islamabadâs âred zoneâ was put on high alert ahead of the ECPâs verdict. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, said it has found that the PTI received prohibited funding. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) faced criticism from senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, Fawad Chaudhry, for failing to hold a meeting on the upcoming general elections in Punjab, despite a court order.

Chaudhry, in a tweet, expressed his disappointment with the tribunal, claiming that it was failing to uphold the Constitution and court orders.

Further, Chaudhry claimed that the ECP, composed of clerks or personal assistants, was not likely to hold the provincial elections, a notion that he claimed was widely held. He warned the commission’s handling of the matter could have serious consequences for the country.

Chaudhry called for the restoration of the Constitution and threatened to launch a “Jail Bharo” (court arrests) movement if the elections were not held within 90 days, echoing similar statements made by PTI Chairman, Imran Khan.

The PTI leader emphasized the importance of the Constitution as the only agreed document, warning that any attempts to undermine it would put the state of Pakistan in peril.

