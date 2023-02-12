NATIONAL

Three suspects militants arrested in Lakki Marwat

By Staff Report
A policeman stands guard over a damaged mosque following January's 30 suicide blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on February 1, 2023. - A suicide blast at a mosque inside a Pakistan police headquarters was a targeted revenge attack, a police chief said, as rescue efforts ended with the death toll standing at 100. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: In a successful operation carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Lakki Marwat, three terrorists were arrested on Sunday.

As per reports, the arrested individuals were traveling from Lakki Marwat to Peshawar with a sinister intention. The CTD was able to apprehend the suspects by tracing their vehicles.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Omer Zaman (alias Adnan), Saleem Khan (alias Malang), and Ahmad Nabi (alias Idrees).

The investigation team has taken the militants into custody and has transferred them to an undisclosed location for further questioning. It is believed that the arrest will lead to the unearthing of crucial information, as the interrogation process is currently underway.

