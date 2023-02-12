Alvi congratulates Iran on 1979 revolution anniversary

ISLAMABAD: On the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran, President Dr. Arif Alvi extended his warm felicitations to the neighbouring nation’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

The anniversary of the 1979 revolution is observed every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman. Bahman 22 (February 11) marks the end of the 54-year rule of the Pahlavi dynasty and the establishment of a theocratic form of government.

In his message, President Alvi highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, which are based on cultural, linguistic, and religious ties. He expressed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across all domains.

President Alvi wished Khamenei good health and happiness, and also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Iran.

The country marked the 44th anniversary of the revolution on Saturday with state-organised rallies, as anti-government hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Government television aired live footage of the state rallies around the country. In Tehran, domestic-made anti-ballistic missiles, a drone, an anti-submarine cruiser, and other military equipment were on display as part of the celebrations.

— With Reuters