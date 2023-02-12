NATIONAL

Body eyes enhanced security in public spaces to curb violence against women

By Monitoring Report
Activists of the Aurat (Woman) March hold placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Lahore on March 8, 202 - Demonstrators were gathering for rallies across Pakistan on March 8 to mark International Women's Day in an ultra-conservative society where women are still put to death under ancient "honour" codes. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has expressed its condemnation of the recent F-9 Park incident in Islamabad, where a woman was reportedly raped at gunpoint. In response, the commission has called for increased security measures in public spaces to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The body has written to the relevant authorities, including Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan, demanding a fair and thorough investigation into the incident, which it described as a violation of women’s constitutional rights.

In its letter, the commission also emphasised the need for the police to improve safety and security measures in public places, and urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to provide an updated report on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act, 2021.

The commission also requested information on the establishment of anti-rape crisis cells and sexual offenses investigation units, as well as the progress in framing rules under the act.

The NCSW has affirmed its commitment to combating violence against women in the country and will continue its efforts to do so within its mandate.

