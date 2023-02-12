Body eyes enhanced security in public spaces to curb violence against women

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has expressed its condemnation of the recent F-9 Park incident in Islamabad, where a woman was reportedly raped at gunpoint. In response, the commission has called for increased security measures in public spaces to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The body has written to the relevant authorities, including Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan, demanding a fair and thorough investigation into the incident, which it described as a violation of women’s constitutional rights.

In its letter, the commission also emphasised the need for the police to improve safety and security measures in public places, and urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to provide an updated report on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act, 2021.

The commission also requested information on the establishment of anti-rape crisis cells and sexual offenses investigation units, as well as the progress in framing rules under the act.

The NCSW has affirmed its commitment to combating violence against women in the country and will continue its efforts to do so within its mandate.