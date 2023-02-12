Balochistan CM says won’t resign from his office

QUETTA: Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chief minister of Balochistan, has announced he will not resign from his office and is prepared to take his case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

At a press conference in Quetta, the chief minister emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Balochistan and his willingness to fight for his right to perform his official duties.

Despite the recent departure of some of his aides from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and rumours of his possible replacement by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazal ur-Rehman, Bizenjo said he would not resign and was ready to defend his position.

Bizenjo, who hails from an influential political and tribal family in the province, was elected chief minister in October 2021, securing 39 out of the 64 votes. This is the second stint for him as chief executive of the province, having previously served in this position from January to July 2018.

During the press conference, he expressed disappointment that some administrative matters were being held up by the Balochistan High Court (BHC), but vowed to contest the stay and petition the Supreme Court for a review.

He emphasised his responsibility to raise his voice for the rights of the people and promised to reveal the reasons for his recent media absence.

In his address, Bizenjo stressed that it was his duty to ensure that the people of the province receive their rightful entitlements and expressed his commitment to doing so.