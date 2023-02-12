Pakistan dispatches another batch of relief goods for Turkey quake victims

ISLAMABAD: The government dispatched another batch of relief goods for Turkey’s earthquake victims on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), another consignment of nearly 5 tons of relief goods, including blankets, and winterised tents was dispatched through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

Islamabad has established an air, sea, and road corridor to dispatch relief goods to the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria.

At least 24,600 people were killed and more than 80,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkey on Monday, its disaster management agency said on Saturday.

The 7.7- and 7.6- magnitude earthquakes, centred in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already set up a relief fund for the collection of funds and relief goods for the earthquake victims of the two countries, aside from forming a cabinet committee to coordinate and oversee the countrywide relief efforts.

Sharif also telephoned his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous to condole the human losses in last week’s massive earthquakes. He assured that Islamabad will continue to mobilise all possible resources to help the earthquake victims of Syria.

Pakistan has already sent the first batch of relief goods to Syria.

Jamaat-e-Islami is setting up camps across Sindh from Sunday to collect relief items for the earthquake-hit people of Turkey and Syria, the party’s provincial secretary general, Kashif Saeed, announced.

Its relief wing, Al-Khidmat Foundation, has already sent rescue teams and trained volunteers to join the ongoing relief and rescue operations in quake-hit areas of Turkey.

Azad Kashmir government fund

Across the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the region between occupied and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has set up a “special relief fund” for the earthquake victims of the two countries.

Prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, announced the formation of the fund following a cabinet’s approval on Saturday.

Ilyas called upon philanthropists and common people to donate generously to their Turkish and Syrian brethren.

“When AJK was hit by a disastrous quake in 2005, the government and people of Turkey were the [first] to rush to our aid. Today, it’s time to reciprocate the favour,” he said in a tweet.

His cabinet and assembly members, as well as civil servants, will donate their five-day salary to the quake victims.