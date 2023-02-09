NATIONAL

FO announces evacuation of 23 Pakistanis from quake-devastated Turkey

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday that 23 nationals were safely evacuated from the earthquake-affected area in Turkey, and casualties among members of the Pakistani community residing in the transcontinental nation were reported.

The evacuees were accommodated in southern Adana city after being rescued from Gaziantep University. 16 of them will return to Pakistan while the rest will be transferred to Istanbul.

The Foreign Office is in constant communication with local authorities to provide relief to affected Pakistanis, said spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly press briefing.

In response to a question about the outcome of meetings between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, Baloch emphasised the positive developments that could come from the multifaceted dialogue.

When asked about Pakistan’s absence from a multilateral security dialogue on Afghanistan in Moscow, Baloch explained: “We made the decision not to participate in the Moscow meeting of regional stakeholders. However, we will remain engaged and participate in all productive discussions concerning Afghanistan.”

The spokesperson also announced that Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Pakistan from February 15 to 16, to explore opportunities for advancing cooperation in peaceful applications of nuclear technology.

Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s foreign secretary, will visit France on February 10 for the 14th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations, during which a roadmap for bilateral cooperation between the two countries will be signed, she added.

Regarding the recent eviction of Kashmiri Muslims from the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson condemned the use of land as a weapon to intimidate the people of the region and expressed support for the just and peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Previous article
SHC approached against ‘disappearance’ of Elahi aide in Matiari
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Deadly quake puts Erdogan under pressure in May polls

ANKARA: The stakes could hardly be higher for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Just three months before the biggest test of his political career, a...

Alphabet shares dive after Google AI chatbot Bard flubs answer in ad

Biden says US not seeking conflict with China, despite balloon flap

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un unveils new ICBM at military parade

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.