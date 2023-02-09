SHC approached against ‘disappearance’ of Elahi aide in Matiari

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was approached with a plea regarding the reported disappearance of Punjab Assembly secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, from the Matiari district of Sindh.

The plea was moved by Bhatti’s son-in-law, Umer Iftikhar Bhatti, who claimed that his father-in-law was picked up by law enforcement agencies on February 6. Umer Iftikhar expressed his fear of torture and requested the court to order the immediate recovery of Bhatti.

In response, the SHC issued notices to the provincial police chief, the director general of Rangers in Sindh, and the interior ministry, and asked for their response within 10 days.

Bhatti’s arrest was confirmed by sources within the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), who also claimed that his house in Gujranwala was raided and a domestic employee was arrested.

Former Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, expressed his concern over the arrest and feared that Bhatti may be subjected to forcible disappearance.