Climate awakening

Recently, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was greatly affected by heavy rains, marking the first time such a strong spell of rain occurred since its formation in 1971. The downpour disrupted daily life in the UAE, wreaking havoc. Some analysts speculated that the rain was artificially induced through ‘Cloud Seeding,’ a process in which chemicals are injected into clouds to increase the chances of rain. This practice is often employed in environments grappling with water scarcity.

It is worth noting that rainfall is rare not only in the UAE but also in other countries within the Arabian Peninsula, known for their dry, desert climate where temperatures can soar above 50 degrees Celsius. However, the heavy rainfall was not the result of ‘cloud seeding,’ as confirmed by the UAE’s meteorology agency, but rather a direct consequence of climate change.

It is disheartening to acknowledge that even developed countries like the UAE are falling victim to the disastrous effects of climate change. Therefore, it is imperative that countries prioritise addressing climate change, recognising the urgency of collective action on a global scale.

It is high time for countries to give utmost priority to combating climate change. This can only be achieved through concerted efforts and cooperation among nations. Additionally, the international community should explore innovative approaches to tackling climate change at the upcoming COP meeting, placing significant emphasis on the goals and objectives to be set during the conference.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI

LARKANA