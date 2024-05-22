Dogs in control

Residents of Liaquatabad, especially those living near Quba Masjid, have been living under constant fear as stray dogs roam the area, making the daily life a risky affair. In fact, the number of dogs has increased in the recent time to a staggering number. As such, their omnipresence has jeopar-dised the safety of schoolgoing children and commuters alike, enhancing the risks of attacks. A constant fear prevails in everyone’s mind, especially the parents. Their fear and anxiety have multipled as the municipal authorities have not carried out any drive against controlling the menace. The municipal authorities must chalk out a plan in this regard.

M ARHAM HUSSAIN

KARACHI