Heads rolls as Rangers recover citizen from CTD office

SP, DSP relieved of post, four suspended, and inquiry ordered into incident

KARACHI: The Sindh IG Police on Wednesday removed CTD SP (Operations) Imran Shaukat from his post following recovery of a hostage from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) office during a raid by Rangers.

The IG police also suspended DSP Suhail Akhtar Sulehri and ordered inquiry into the hostage taking incident by the CTD.

The CTD SP has been asked to report to the Central Police Office.

According to details, a CTD team had allegedly kidnapped a citizen and demanded ransom for his release.

The matter disclosed when a special team of paramilitary Rangers raided the CTD office, following a tip-off, and found that the man receiving the ransom for the hostage release to be a CTD official.

The Counter-Terrorism Department high-ups also reached the spot after a Rangers team raided the office.

On the occasion, the CTD DIG suspended four officials including SHO Imdad Khawaja and relieved the SP and DSP of their posts.

The authorities have initiated a high-level inquiry into the hostage taking incident.

A day earlier, Rangers’ personnel raided the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office and rescued an abducted citizen from their possession.

DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh, in a statement, said that the CTD officials had failed to report the detained individual – who recently arrived in Karachi from Iraq – to higher authorities and had not officially recorded his detention.

He further disclosed that the CTD initially demanded a ransom of Rs500,000 from the victim’s family, which was later negotiated down to Rs100,000.

The DIG CTD announced suspension of four CTD officials, including the SHO, Sub-Inspector, ASI and a Constable.

A case has been registered against the suspended officers and they have been taken into custody.