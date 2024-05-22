Stakeholders up the ante as protest against Punjab Defamation Law rages on

PFUJ stage countrywide demos, calling law ‘dictatorial measures’ that stifle free speech

JAP writes to Punjab governor, CM, demanding reconsider recently passed Punjab Defamation Bill

ISLAMABAD: Journalists across Pakistan staged widespread protests, denouncing the Punjab government’s newly passed Punjab Defamation Bill, 2024, and demanded the provincial government to reconsider the bill, calling it a “flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP), a public interest forum based in Lahore, on Wednesday demanded the Punjab government to reconsider the recently passed Punjab Defamation Bill, 2024, describing it as “draconian”, “illogical.” The JAP stated that the bill was a clear “violation of the judgments of the superior courts.”

On Monday, the Punjab Assembly passed the bill, rejecting all amendments proposed by the opposition amid protests by the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council and journalists covering parliamentary proceedings.

The SIC members tore apart copies of the bill after the House passed it through a voice vote.

Vetted by the Special Committee-1 in the absence of standing committees, the bill was tabled by Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman after the PML-N government refused to delay voting on the bill, even for a week, at the request of journalists.

On the occasion, the press gallery members walked out of the assembly to boycott the proceedings. They rejected the bill as a “curb on free media”.

The nationwide action, organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), saw journalists gather outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. PFUJ President Afzal Butt condemned the laws, calling them “dictatorial measures” that stifle free speech.

He vowed to continue the fight for press freedom, just as journalists had done against previous oppressive regimes. He demanded meaningful consultation with all stakeholders on this bill otherwise PFUJ will launch country-wide protest.

In Lahore, the Punjab Union of Journalists echoed these sentiments, holding a protest at the Lahore Press Club. President Arshad Ansari accused the provincial government of sabotaging negotiations on the defamation bill before its passage. President Zahid Rafiq Bhatti joined the chorus of disapproval, demanding the law’s immediate withdrawal.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, journalists at the Karachi Press Club observed a “Black Day” by raising black flags. The Joint Action Committee called for the repeal of PICA, amendments to the Punjab defamation law, and the reopening of the Quetta Press Club. They view the closure as a blatant attack on press freedom.

Similar protests took place at the Bahawalpur Press Club, where journalists demanded the withdrawal of the defamation bill and the lifting of restrictions on the Quetta Press Club.

These nationwide demonstrations highlight the growing concerns within Pakistan’s media community. Journalists are united in their opposition to laws they perceive as threats to their ability to report freely and hold power accountable.

On the other hand, in a letter addressed to the Punjab Governor as well as the Punjab Chief Minister, the Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) urged the offices to “refrain from giving assent to such a draconian bill without taking into account the viewpoints of stakeholders.”

The letter referred to the bill as “an attempt to snatch the right and freedom of speech which is a clear cut violation of Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution”.

It further stated that before approaching the superior courts, a fair opportunity was being provided to the respective offices, as well as the provincial assembly, to reconsider the bill “in the interest of the nation.”

On Tuesday, more than 80 civil society organisations expressed strong opposition to the Punjab Defamation Bill, terming it a gross infringement on the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and press freedom.

Dubbing the bill “draconian and regressive”, they described it as a tool to suppress dissent and criticism and particularly targeted journalists and the wider public.

“Its explicit mandate of safeguarding ‘public officials’ against defamation is nothing short of an authoritarian manoeuvre, designed to shield those in power from accountability and scrutiny,” it said.

It said that the bill’s provisions, which allow defamation actions to be initiated without proof of actual damage and imposing extortionate fines, amounted to nothing less than legal intimidation tactics.

Furthermore, the bill’s broad definition of “journalists” and “newspapers” to include social media users set a dangerous precedent for stifling freedom of expression online, the statement said.