Senate has no housing society: Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday said the Senate did not have any housing society but parliamentarians had their quota in private housing schemes.

Responding to a supplementary question, raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Senator Fida Muhammad Khan, he made it clear that the Senate had not developed any housing society besides advising the parliamentarians to seek their due quota from the private housing schemes.

PTI’s Senator Saifullah Niazi urged the chair to take stern action against builders who were using the name of Senate for housing society.

Shahadat Awan said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had launched an aggressive campaign against illegal housing societies from time to time.

He said if an individual had any complaint against any housing society, he should come to Senate Standing Committee on Interior for its redressal. The committee would provide all its helping hands to resolve it amicably, he added.

Senator Fida said there was an employee of Senate who submitted dues against a plot in 1987 but he was not provided the plot even after his death.

On the basic question of PTI’s Senator Fawzia Arshad, he said as per Revised Modalities and Procedures (2020) framed under Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) (Zoning) Regulation, 1992 (As Amended) proposals for housing schemes was processed in two stages.

In the first step Layout Plan (LOP) was approved then on completion of subsequent formalities, the No Objection Certificates (NOC) were issued, he added.

He said during the execution phase of the scheme site, visits were frequently arranged by CDA for monitoring the development work as per the approved LOP. In case, deviation from approved LOP by the sponsors was observed, the authority issued show cause notice and finally cancelled it, he added.

He further said if any changes were required as per revenue matters or site situation, the LOP may be reviewed on request of sponsors by the authority any time incorporating the changes as per prevailing rules and regulations.

Moreover, two Directorates of Building Control such as; Building Control North and South were established for effective building control and checking violation of approved LOP, he said adding that subsequently, after handing over possession of the plots to allottees, as per ICT Building Control Regulations 2020, building plans were examined/ approved in Directorate of Building Control CDA.

He said in case of any violation in approved LOP, the building plan of the unit was not approved by the authority concerned.