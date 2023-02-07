NATIONAL

PM Relief Fund for Turkiye’s earthquake victims established

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A relief fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye was formally established under the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts. The fund “G-12166” was created under the title “PM’s Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake victims’.

Earlier, during a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister had announced the establishment of the relevant relief fund for the quake affected people of Turkiye, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appealed to the philanthropists, institutions and general public to make generous donations to the newly established account under ‘PM Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims”.

The prime minister observed that a 7.8 magnitude quake had brought huge destruction in the brotherly country of Turkiye in which thousands of people lost their lives, the press release said.

Turkiye had always supported the national interests of Pakistan and its people in difficulties with generous and sincere help. During the 2005 quake, and during 2010 and 2022 floods devastation, Turkiye had supported Pakistan with generosity.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Turkiye, the prime minister further said that in this difficult situation, the government and people of Pakistan would extend all possible support to their Turkish brothers and sisters.

He said helping the people of Turkiye was also their religious duty.

No ads policy’ for social media journalists: Shahadat Awan
