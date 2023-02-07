IHC forms larger bench to hear disqualification plea against Imran on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday formed a three-member larger bench to hear the disqualification case against PTI chief Imran Khan for of hiding information about his alleged daughter Tyrian White.

The three-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir would take up the case for hearing on February 9 (Wednesday).

The chief justice IHC had decided to form the larger bench after PTI’s head raised objections to the single-member bench.

Imran Khan had stated in his plea that the petition was not maintainable as he was no more a member of parliament. The petition was moved by a citizen Muhammad Sajid seeking disqualification of Imran Khan under article 62 and 63 of the constitution. The petitioner said that the PTI’s chief had not declared his daughter in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During a previous hearing, his associate lawyer Salman Butt informed the court that Salman Akram Raja skipped proceedings as he has to appear in Supreme Court (SC) in another case.

He told court that Imran Khan had submitted his reply in Tyrian White case through his counsel Salman Akram Raja. To this, IHC chief justice said that Imran Khan in his reply had contended that he is no more a parliamentarian.

Imran’s counsel urged the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till March.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq adjourned the hearing till February 9 and decided to form larger bench in the case.

In his reply submitted through lawyer Salman Akram Raja, the PTI chief contended that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while exercising constitutional jurisdiction could not examine any affidavit issued by him as he has already resigned as a member of the National Assembly.

He maintained that IHC could not proceed in this matter as he has already ceased to be a member of the parliament.