Backed by nation, govt-armed forces committed to exterminate terrorism: President

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday declared that the government and Armed Forces were enjoying full support of the nation and expressed the resolve to exterminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed the views during visit to Lady Reading Hospital where he enquired after the health of injured persons of Police Lines’ mosque blast. Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan accompanied the president.

The President said the nation, Security Forces did combat terrorism in an unprecedented manner and they would once again collectively fight the menace.

He talked to the doctors and hospital administration about the well-being of the injured. He expressed solidarity with families of martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

Dr Arif Alvi also enquired after the health of an injured woman and condoled martyrdom of her family members.

The President noted with satisfaction the appropriate medical treatment to the injured of the blast at Lady Reading Hospital. He lauded the doctors and LRH administration for ensuring prompt and quality treatment to the blast victims.

He said he had to wait for the visit in order to avoid any obstruction in the relief and rescue activities.

Dr Arif Alvi said the nation stood with families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The President appreciated the announcement by government to provide Rs two million to heirs of each martyred and Rs 0.5 million for each injured person.