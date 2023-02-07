Opinion

Healthcare collapse

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Admittedly, there is an urgent need for prudent measures to confront the impending healthcare catastrophe to stave off the miseries of the ailing people, and to improve the deplorable condition of the country’s healthcare sector.

Red-tapism has always created hurdles in the way of having a better healthcare system than the one that exists today plagued by flawed policies. Taking into account government policies about the healthcare sector, which already faces several issues, there may well be a severe health crisis waiting in the wings. It is indeed worrying that basic medicines, like Disprin and Panadol, as well as life-saving cardiac pacemakers routinely become unavailable in the market.

- Advertisement -

The legal procedures, such as delays in opening letters of credit for importers, which is a condition for the registration of all medical imports with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), have further escalated the healthcare crisis. The government needs to addresss these critical issues urgently.

MUHAMMAD SALMAN

KARACHI

Previous article
Enjoying snowfall
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Senate Panel directs to remove Deputy Manager NTDC for country-wide power...

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of the Secretary Power Division and Managing Director National Transmission...

ECP considers deploying army troops to oversee Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa elections

Top PTI leaders move LHC against transfers, postings in Punjab

China calls for early end to Ukraine crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.