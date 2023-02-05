9 killed, 1,092 injured in 1,053 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: At least nine people were killed, while 1,092 injured in 1,053 traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 601 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas,

486 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 558 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan 64 with 67 victims.

As many as, 991 motorcycles, 87 rickshaws, 113 cars, 14 vans, 11 buses, 23 trucks and 79 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.