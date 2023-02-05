Lahore Gymkhana wins Lahore Interclub Golf Tournament

LAHORE: The annual Lahore Interclub Golf Tournament concluded on Sunday, with Lahore Gymkhana winning the coveted team championship.

This is their fourth win since the tournament began eight years ago.

The tournament is played annually with three participating clubs that include Lahore Gymkhana, Royal Palm and Defense Raya. Traditionally, the tournament is held in the last week of December, however, due to disagreements over player handicaps, and pre-planned amateur events, the 2022 edition was postponed till now.

Day one was hosted by Defense Raya and the playing format was alternate shot. The day’s honors belonged to Gymkhana, with 23 points, Royal Palm at 20, and Raya at 17.

Royal Palm Golf Club was the venue for day two, with the three clubs competing in a best ball match play format. At the close of play, Royal Palm managed to close the lead to just a single point, with the scores standing at Gymkhana 48, Royal Palm 47 and Raya 25.

However, Lahore Gymkhana was able to outplay both the clubs on the final day of singles matches on the back of fantastic performances by the host’s second tier team that comprised of players with handicaps between 10 and 16. Stand out players included Dawar Lashari, Shahnawaz Durrani and Osman Khan who remained unbeaten throughout the three days.

The final scoreline for the tournament saw Lahore Gymkhana winning by17.5 points, the highest margin in the tournament’s history.

The trophy was handed over to the Lahore Gymkhana team captain Taha Mehmood by last year’s winning captain from Royal Palm, Abdullah Sharif. Speaking at the prize ceremony, Mehmood said, “it was a fantastic team effort, we had a number of first timers playing for us who were guided by the more experienced players in the team, and the collective performance turned into the largest victory in the history of this tournament’.