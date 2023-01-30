Devastating explosion at Peshawar mosque leaves 28 dead, 150 wounded

PESHAWAR: A powerful explosion at a mosque in the secured Police Lines neighbourhood of Peshawar has killed at least 28 worshippers dead and wounded 150 people, according to police and rescue officials.

The explosion occurred during afternoon prayers at approximately 1:40 pm, and police and army personnel were reportedly present inside the mosque at the time, according to police.

Part of the mosque roof and wall had collapsed and bloodied survivors limped from the wreckage, as dead bodies were ferried away in ambulances, an AFP reporter saw.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear and the area has been cordoned off, with only ambulances allowed to enter.

The police are currently investigating if it was a bomb planted in the mosque or a suicide attack.

“It’s an emergency situation,” Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, told AFP.

Many worshippers were still trapped inside, police said, and heavy machinery and fire brigades were combing the ruins for survivors in a frantic rescue operation.

Officers said the blast emanated from the second row of worshippers, with bomb disposal teams probing the possibility of a suicide attack.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, roads leading to the Red Zone neighbourhood housing government and diplomatic buildings have been closed.

Last March, a suspected Islamic State bomber attacked a Shi’ite mosque in Peshawar killing 64 in Pakistan’s deadliest terror attack since 2018.

Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are also active there.

Since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Islamabad has accused them of failing to secure their mountainous border, allowing fighters to flit back and forth to stage attacks and escape capture.

Over the first 12 months of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, Pakistan witnessed a 50 percent surge in militant attacks, focused in the western border provinces, according to the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS).

Detectives said the March 2022 bomber in Peshawar was an Afghanistan exile who had returned home to train for the attack.

Peshawar was also the site of a 2014 massacre by the TTP, who raided a school for children of army personnel and killed nearly 150 people, most of them pupils.

More details to follow