LHC demands explanation for Punjab election date delay from ECP, governor

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Baligh ur-Rehman, the governor of Punjab, on a petition filed by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party seeking the announcement of a date for elections in the province.

The party had approached the court, seeking direction for the governor to immediately announce the date of a general election following the premature dissolution of the Punjab Assembly on January 14 to force snap elections after its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan vowed to step away from the “corrupt political system”.

Khan has also banked on his popularity and wide grassroot support to force elections, and has since his contentious ouster in April of last year staged rallies across the country, calling for the vote.

According to the Constitution, the assembly was automatically disbanded 48 hours after the chief minister called for it to be dissolved. The Constitution also stipulates that elections must be held within 90 days.

The party moved the court after the governor of Punjab and the election tribunal failed to announce the election date within the 48-hour limit set by the Constitution.

It argues the governor’s failure to announce the date undermines the Constitution’s provisions for fair and free elections. PTI also claims that the governor’s inaction is depriving the party of its right to participate in the election and is frustrating the campaign plans of candidates and voters.

The petition it has filed also demands that the election date be announced immediately.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Jawad Hassan asked the party’s lawyer about a petition filed for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed displeasure at the “non-serious behaviour” of Nasir Ghumman, an assistant attorney general representing Punjab.

Justice Hassan asked the counsel for PTI: “Did you pen a missive to the esteemed governor, imploring him to divulge the date for the election?” He replied that the governor, being bound by the Constitution, was obliged to carry out his duties.

To this, the judge proclaimed with conviction: “We stand steadfast in our quest for democracy, ready to march forward in its name.”

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until February 3, with notices issued to the commission and the governor.

Asad Umar, secretary general of the party, spoke to the media outside the court, claiming that proceedings ensured elections in the province will be held within 90 days.