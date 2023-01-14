NATIONAL

Punjab Assembly stands dissolved, KP Assembly to be dissolved shortly

By Mian Abrar

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved Saturday night while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly would follow suit as per the commitment made by the KP Chief Minister.

The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved as Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman excused himself from the process, saying he could not become a part of the move.

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he tweeted.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Ellahi, the dissolution advice was received by the Governor House at 10:10pm on Thursday.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had formally advised the governor to dissolve the provincial legislature hours after retaining the confidence of a majority of lawmakers in the PA, in a session that began on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday.

The move had capped weeks of speculation, legal wrangling and a public spectacle of the differences between the ruling allies in Punjab and the federal government over whether the assembly would be disbanded or not.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman also sent letters to Chief Minister Punjab and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly for appointment of a consensus caretaker chief minister in the province.

“Following the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, letters have been issued to Chief Minister Punjab and Leader of the Opposition Punjab Assembly for appointment of a consensus caretaker Chief Minister,” wrote Governor Punjab on Twitter.

 

Rehman had said on Friday that the process for the dissolution of the assembly would happen step by step, terming it to be a “lengthy process”.

Meanwhile, at a huddle with senior PML-N leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday discussed the party’s future action plan regarding the assembly’s dissolution, which the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition had been trying to avoid.

Simultaneously, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday had urged Rehman to dissolve the PA forthwith instead of waiting for the 48-hour deadline to pass.

During a media talk yesterday, Chaudhry said contact was being initiated with Leader of the Opposition in the PA Hamza Shahbaz to begin discussions over the caretaker setup and that Elahi would be forwarding him a few names.

Sanjrani eulogizes Chinese envoy for taking bilateral ties to new heights
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

