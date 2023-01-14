NATIONAL

Sanjrani eulogizes Chinese envoy for taking bilateral ties to new heights

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday eulogised the services of outgoing Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for taking Pak-China relations to new heights.

The senate chairman shared the remarks after the farewell dinner hosted in honor of the outgoing envoy. Both the dignitaries discussed important regional and international issues including bilateral relations were discussed.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan-China friendship is an example for the whole world and this time-tested friendship has always met challenges together.

He said that the relations between the two friendly countries are based on mutual respect and trust and China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a gift from China to the people of Pakistan and acknowledged the active contribution of China to the relief and rehabilitation during the recent floods in Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani Nation is grateful to the people and government of China for this generous assistance.

On the occasion, Nong Rong appreciated the comments of the Senate Chairman and said that the government and people of China are also proud of their everlasting friendship with Pakistan.

He said that China will continue to cooperate in the development of Pakistan and both countries will continue to support each other’s position at regional and global forums.

