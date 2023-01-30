Pakistan and Turkey launch joint counter-terrorism drill

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey Joint Exercise, ATTATURK-XII 2023, took place today at Tarbella. The national anthems of both nations were played at the beginning of the event.

The exercise involves troops from the Turkish special forces and the Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG).

The two-week exercise is aimed at improving counter-terrorism techniques, with a focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) training, and combat medical care.

The joint exercise will strengthen military ties between the two countries and provide an opportunity to share the experience of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism.