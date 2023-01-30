NATIONAL

Pakistan and Turkey launch joint counter-terrorism drill

By Staff Report
Soldiers take part in a drill on the eve of Pakistan's Defence Day, which marks the anniversary of the country's second war with India between August and September 1965 with both sides claiming victory after it ended in a stalemate, in Peshawar on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the Pakistan-Turkey Joint Exercise, ATTATURK-XII 2023, took place today at Tarbella. The national anthems of both nations were played at the beginning of the event.

The exercise involves troops from the Turkish special forces and the Pakistan Special Services Group (SSG).

The two-week exercise is aimed at improving counter-terrorism techniques, with a focus on compound clearance, cave clearance, sniper training, counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) training, and combat medical care.

The joint exercise will strengthen military ties between the two countries and provide an opportunity to share the experience of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism.

Previous article
LHC demands explanation for Punjab election date delay from ECP, governor
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Britain enacts measures to deport foreign criminals under slavery overhaul

LONDON: Britain's government Monday enacted new measures to accelerate the deportation of foreign criminals, clamping down on some who have claimed protection under UK...

Lal Haveli’s doors shut: Rasheed’s residence sealed over ownership dispute

Fawad scheduled for court appearance after photogrammetry examination

The greatest? ‘Monster’ Djokovic may have settled the debate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.