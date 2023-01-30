NATIONAL

Maryam to embark on nationwide organisational tour, announces minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president and chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will embark on a nationwide organisational tour starting February 1st, according to a statement by Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Nawaz is scheduled to address workers’ conventions in various cities, including Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Lahore Division, Quetta, and Karachi, the minister for information and broadcasting said.

Organizational meetings for the PML-N will also be held in each respective city during her programme.

