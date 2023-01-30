Bad weather forces postponement of UAE president’s visit to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The planned day-long visit to Islamabad of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been “postponed” due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Due to weather conditions, [the] visit to […] Pakistan scheduled for [Monday] has been postponed to a later date,” the statement said.

The tour, intended to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the sheikhdom and Pakistan, was postponed to a later date.

The UAE president arrived in Pakistan on January 25 for a private visit and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was set to be welcomed at the Nur Khan Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by Sharif and members of his cabinet, followed by a guard of honour from the military at his official residence and a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister.

According to the PMO statement, the visit will be rescheduled and the new dates will be announced shortly. The president contacted Sharif and expressed disappointment at the postponement, to which the latter responded that the safety and protection of their guest was of utmost importance and could not be compromised in unfavourable weather conditions.

Al Nahyan assured Sharif that he would soon be making a two-day visit to Islamabad.