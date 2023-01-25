Former PTI lawmaker among 12 booked over November protest

ISLAMABAD: 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including former lawmaker leader Abdul Wahid Qasim, have been charged in a case for allegedly blocking G.T. Road on the orders of party chairman Imran Khan.

The police have also named 170 unidentified men as suspects in the case.

The charges stem from a November incident in which protesters blocked G.T. Road in Rawalpindi following an assassination attempt on Khan.

The demonstration led to nationwide protests and calls for the resignation of Rana Sanaullah Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, and an intelligence official, whom Khan alleged were involved in the plot to assassinate him.

Police in Islamabad fired tear gas and arrested several PTI workers in an effort to disperse the protesters.