Cow dung protects from radiation, Indian court claims

By AFP
In this photograph taken on November 15, 2022, Sita Devi, a member of the Bishnoi community, carries cow dung cakes to be used as a fuel for cooking in Khejarli village, some 30 kms from Jodhpur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. - The Bishnois are India's original eco-warriors, believes in the sanctity of all life, shunning meat and avoiding felling living trees. Spread mostly in hamlets across Rajasthan, the community draw inspiration from Amrita Devi, a Bishnoi woman killed in 1730 while trying to protect a khejari -- now the state tree. - TO GO WITH 'India-nature-environment-UN', FOCUS by Abhaya Srivastava (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'India-nature-environment-UN', FOCUS by Abhaya Srivastava (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Houses made of cow dung are protected from atomic radiation such as nuclear blast fallout, an Indian court has claimed.

Cows are venerated as sacred creatures in much of India and authorities have cracked down hard on cattle slaughter in recent years in concert with Hindu nationalist groups.

The court in western Gujarat was ruling on the case of a Muslim man accused of smuggling a herd to kill them, which has been illegal under state laws.

Presiding judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas said the 22-year-old’s actions were “very disappointing” and sentenced him to life in prison after concluding that cow slaughter was the source of countless global problems.

“Every problem in the world will be solved on the day not a single drop of cow’s blood falls on the ground,” said a copy of his ruling, made in late November but only published late last week.

“It has been proved by science that even atomic radiation cannot affect houses made out of cow dung. Drinking cow urine can cure many incurable diseases.”

Hindu nationalist groups in India are vocal advocates of cow protection, campaigning against cattle slaughter with government support, and occasionally with deadly consequences.

“Cow vigilantes” have in recent years run Muslim-owned abattoirs out of business and lynched people accused of involvement in cattle slaughter.

But bovine-centric religious policies have led to unintended consequences, with stray cows no longer able to give milk or help plough fields now a common sight in villages and even on busy roads in big cities.

Pakistan, India were ‘close’ to nuclear war in 2019, Pompeo writes in new book
AFP
AFP

