Survey: 93 percent people support ban on cigarette sale

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The findings of a study showed that a staggering 93 percent of people agreed that the sale of cigarettes should be banned.

A Gallup and Gilani Pakistan survey reported that a nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the country was asked the following question: “Do you think the sale of cigarettes should be banned?”

In response to this question, 93 percent replied yes while 7 percent responded no.

The rural-urban breakdown for the responses stated that 3 percent more people from urban areas stand for banning the sale of cigarettes, the report added.

An analysis of the provincial breakdown shows that the highest percentage of people who opt for a ban on cigarette sale belongs to Punjab and Sindh as 94 percent of people from both parts said yes.

Meanwhile, 93 percent of respondents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented the same reply.

Balochistan recorded the lowest percent among the provinces as 87 percent said the sale of cigarettes should be banned, according to the survey.

Babar features in ICC Test team of the year
Staff Report
