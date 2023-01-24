Rs3.1mn benevolent grant released after ombudsman’s involvement

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab Benevolent Fund has released the long overdue educational scholarships, and farewell, marriage and burial grants worth Rs3.1 million to 59 applicants from various districts.

A spokesman of the Office of the agency reported this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) has devised and distributed new two-factor authentication-based standard operating procedures among all union councils to ensure the foolproof safety of public records and that public information cannot be illegally changed in government offices, the spokesman stated.

This step has been taken on the complaint of a Lahore-based woman who approached the ombudsman’s office to declare the fake divorce certificate null and void. The ombudsman took strict notice of it and directed the LG&CD secretary to constitute an investigation committee and take concrete measures to secure the safety of public data and civil registration vital statistics, stored in the government system, cannot be illegally altered, the spokesman stated.

The LG&CD department has informed the Office of the Ombudsman that a two-factor authentication system has been introduced to further strengthen the government system.

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry committee has proposed to the federal higher education commission that the irregularity of admissions in unapproved courses should be monitored.

This step has been taken in response to the complaint of one Umar Yusuf of Gujranwala who approached the ombudsman office for the issuance of a DMLS degree, the spokesman noted.

Alongside this, the Narowal police have informed the ombudsman office that the one-year service of sub-inspector Ghulam Hydari has been forfeited for non-filing/delay in registration of the case.

This action has been taken on the orders of the ombudsman office on a complaint of Muhammad Ahsan of Narowal, the spokesman said.

Similarly, the spokesman added that the involvement of the ombudsman office has resulted in the payment of Rs144,500 as 10 percent compensation for the loss of the original file of a vehicle to Muhammad Zubair of Multan.

Secretary Union Council Pindi Kalu has also been suspended under PEEDA Act, 2006 for issuing a duplicate birth certificate without a record, added the spokesman.