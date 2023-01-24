Caretaker Punjab CM decides new postings

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Raza Naqvi has decided to replace officers serving in province’s important positions.

According to details, the Caretaker Punjab CM issued instructions to Chief Secretary Punjab, directing the latter to change officers serving in province’s important positions.

Media reports said that Mohsin Naqvi also issued instructions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

“Appointments and transfers will be done in the light of Election Commission’s guidelines”, the caretaker CM said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Punjab CM removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan.