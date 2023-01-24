NATIONAL

Caretaker Punjab CM decides new postings

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Raza Naqvi has decided to replace officers serving in province’s important positions.

According to details, the Caretaker Punjab CM issued instructions to Chief Secretary Punjab, directing the latter to change officers serving in province’s important positions.

Media reports said that Mohsin Naqvi also issued instructions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

“Appointments and transfers will be done in the light of Election Commission’s guidelines”, the caretaker CM said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker Punjab CM removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and as convener of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted to investigate the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

 

Previous article
Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Man, three sons die of suffocation by gas leakage

QUETTA: A man and his three sons died of suffocation due to gas leakage incident here, police said on Tuesday. The victims were identified as...

THE ORIGIN AND EVOLUTION OF TOBACCO HARM REDUCTION

‘Travel & Adventure Show’ in New York to showcase Pakistan’s tourism potential

IHC seeks ECP’s record on scrutiny of PML-N, PPP funding

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.