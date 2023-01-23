Ahsan Iqbal challenges Imran to contest election from Narowal

NAROWAL: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal challenged on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to contest the election from Narowal.

Speaking to the media, he berated the deposed premier, saying that the country was ‘crushed’, when he [Imran] was imposed in 2018. Lamenting that during the PTI-led government, the opponents had to face the worst form of “political victimization.”

Mr Iqbal stated that PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz was returning to the country and would play a role in restructuring.

Mr Iqbal stated unequivocally that the entire PML-N was united under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, and that the country learned that he [Nawaz] was disqualified as a result of a conspiracy.

‘PTI chief responsible for country’s prevailing situation’

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain has held Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan responsible for prevailing situation of the country.

Talking to media persons in tehsil Muridke of Sheikhupura on Sunday, he was of the view that incompetent governance and poor policies of PTI chief during his premiership led the country to default.

However, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the nation should keep courage as the incumbent government through its committed efforts would take the country out of the prevailing situation.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading political party of the country and will clean sweep during Punjab election.

Responding to a question, the federal minister was of the view that all members of the PML-N stand united and there wasn’t any fear of no-confidence.

Rana Tanveer said that despite political revenge of PTI during its four-year tenure, the PML-N members stood united and they were still on the same page and strictly following the party’s policies.