Levies Force jawan gunned down, another injured Mastung attack

QUETTA/KARACHI: A Levis Force officials was killed while another received injuries in an attack on the Levis force patrolling team in Mastung area on Sunday, on Sunday, officials sources confirmed.

According to the officials, unidentified armed men opened fire at the patrolling team of the Levis Force in the remit of Wali Khan Station in Mastung.

Resultantly, one personnel of the force embraced martyred while another suffered critical injuries. Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the dead body and injured to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh hospital.

The assailants escaped the crime scene. The security forces cordoned off the area and launched search for the accused.

Meanwhile, a security official was gunned down by unidentified assailants at Johar Mor in Karachi. According to details, unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, gunned down the security official – identified as Khalid Hussain – at Karachi’s Johar Mor.

In a statement, the police said Khalid Hussain was shot dead over personal enmity. It is pertinent to mention here that two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Khanewal city of Punjab province.