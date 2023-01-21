NATIONAL

Govt attaches significance to freedom of press for transparency, accountability: PM

By Staff Report
A delegation of German Press Federation led by its President Christian Zarm called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on 21st January, 2023.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government attached high importance to the freedom of the press and media for transparency and accountability.

The prime minister stressed upon enhancement of bilateral ties in the field of journalism between Pakistan and Germany.

The prime minister expressed these views during a call on by a three-member delegation of the German Press Federation led by its President Christian Zarm, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistance Syed Fahad Hussain, secretary of the ministry of information and other officials.

The prime minister directed the ministry of information to initiate work in collaboration with the German Press Federation for the purpose of establishment of a training facility to exchange professional skills on a public-private partnership basis.

The prime minister also welcomed a proposal of the delegation regarding the exchange of professional delegations between the two countries.

Previous article
FBR Chairman for smooth port operations to help contribute to robust national economy
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Quran khawani held for civil servant

LAHORE: Quran khawani for the departed soul of retired Capt. Sher Alam Mahsud, former federal secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, was held at...

Ruling party leaders criticise govt policies, warn against looming crises

PML-N to support PPP’s Ghani for election of Karachi Mayor

SC fixes Imran’s appeal for hearing in cipher case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.