KMS, APHC-AJK report unveil Indian atrocities committed in IIOJK during past six months

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Media Service in collaboration with All-Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter released a report on Saturday titled: Human Rights Violations by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The report, which contains the data of Indian atrocities committed in IIOJK during the last six months, was released at an event organized at the APHC-AJK office in Islamabad. The event was presided over by APHC-AJK Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, while former AJK President, Sardar Yaqoob Khan, was the chief guest.

The report said that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 77 innocent Kashmiris from July 2022 to December 2022. It said that during the period, more than 300 youth were arrested and dozens of people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops and police during cordon and search operations in the occupied territory. It said one youth was subjected to custodial disappearance after he was arrested by the Indian Army.

The report said that during this period, Indian soldiers harassed at least 17 journalists. It has also mentioned the continued illegal detention of journalists Aasif Sultan, Fahad Shah, Sajjad Gul and prominent human rights activists Khurram Parvez and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

On the occasion, the speakers also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre on their martyrdo anniversary, today. They said the bitter memories of the massacre are still fresh in the minds of the Kashmiris. They said that more than thirty years have passed since this terrible incident, but the victims’ families are still awaiting justice.

The speakers said that Gaw Kadal and other such tragic incidents have exposed the so-called Indian democracy before the world. They urged the international community to hold India accountable for the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by its troops in the occupied territory.

The speakers also appreciated the Kashmir Media Service and said this organization is playing an important role in highlighting at international level the atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJK and drawing the attention of the international community to the grim situation in the territory.

Hailing the report, they said that such a document was inevitable because the entire territory had been under siege by Indian forces since August 05, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege there.