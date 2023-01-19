NATIONAL

SHC admits MQM-P’s plea challenging hiring against 90,000 vacancies

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday heard Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) plea against recruitment of 90,000 vacancies in the province.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Junaid Ghaffar asked the MQM-P’s counsel why they are in hurry on the matter. Process for test has begun, the counsel replied after the SHC bench query and added that recruitment by the SIBA is ‘illegal’. The court accepted the plea for hearing.

Earlier, Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench ordered to stop the recruitment process of Primary School Teachers (PST) and Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST), who secured less than 40 percent marks in the test conducted by Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur.

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court Sukkur bench comprising Justice Sallahuddin Panhwar and Justice Abdul Mobin Lakho on Thursday heard the case on the application of the candidates neglected in the recruitment process. The petitioners’ counsel argued that those who had scored 40 to 55 marks were being ignored while candidates with less than 40 marks were being recruited.

 

