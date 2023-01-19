Safdar acquitted: AC reserves verdict in money laundering case against Zardari, others

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Thursday reserved verdict in a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana resumed the hearing on the money laundering case wherein Farooq H Naek, counsel for Asif Zardari told the court that his client is facing charges of corruption worth Rs30 million, which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn’t prove yet.

He informed the court that after the NAB amendments, this case does not fall under the jurisdiction of the NAB anymore. Farooq H Naek requested the court to send back this reference to NAB.

The court also accepted Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other suspects’ pleas for one-day exemption from personal appearance.

Court acquits Capt (r) Safdar in two cases

Meanwhile, a Civil Court on Thursday acquitted Captain (r) Safdar, the son-in-law of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, in two cases for allegedly taking out rallies against the state institutions.

Civil Judge Imran Akram, while hearing the plea under Section 249/A of the Penal Code, ordered the acquittal of Captain Safdar in both cases. The cases had been registered against him at the Rawalpindi City Police Station in 2018.

Meanwhile talking to the media, Capt (r) Safdar Awan raised the question of what will Article-6 be imposed on those who derailed the PML N government, adding that characters like Justice Munir and Justice Irshad are still there.