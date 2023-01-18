Domestic violence is monster and rampant in different shapes in all spheres of life.

There have been rules and laws announced and we have been monitoring in media channels that even females from parliaments have been presenting such issues to be taken care on priorities.

- Advertisement -

What is the value of woman in our culture, society and in our families?

It’s a Big question mark. As even after such laws reforms and long march women march, conferences, women NGOs etc. Nothing good happened for ladies still. Even today we can see women with scars, coming to their work places whether working for organizations or working for some house as a maid. WHY? Don’t they have right to live a happy life if not a rich or full of luxuries life?

Just a couple of days back a guy in our aunt’s neighborhood hit his wife just cause she didn’t make the *ROTI* proper with vegetable. Did he fear how much pain she will be facing on her swollen eye with blue skin. How she will go to work in such condition? Actually it’s not just one case there are thousands and many are not even taken care.

I would request our law and order situation authorities to take care of such events eventually and accordingly so that the people who are suffering the ladies who are suffering cannot face this trauma anymore and they can take care very well. They have got the right to live properly in their countries in their families and in their communities so my perception is like there should be appropriate law and order for such cases and it should be implemented not just announced. When they will be implemented, obviously it will be a fear for that man who is taking such kind of acts on the women.

I wish the concerned authorities should acknowledged and take productive steps to stop this trauma for the females if our country.

- Advertisement -

ROBAISHA LISHARBEEN

LAHORE