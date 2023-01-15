Karachi records coldest morning of the winter season

KARACHI: Karachi residents woke up to the coldest morning of the season on Sunday, with the temperature dropping to a low of 6 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius with 50 percent humidity in the air. However, weather analyst Jawad Memon reported the temperature in the northern parts of the city dropped to 4.5 degrees. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, with a mercury drop to 4.3 degrees.

According to PMD, the temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees at the PAF Faisal base, 7.5 degrees at the Masroor base, and 4.5 degrees in the northern part of the city at night.

PMD also forecasted that the weather will remain dry and cold for the next 24 hours, with winds blowing from the northeast at speeds of 10-12 kilometres per hour. Memon predicted that the severe cold weather will continue until January 16.

PMD reported that Sindh is currently experiencing a spell of chilly weather due to a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan. In its weekly weather outlook, PMD stated that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, with specific areas experiencing fog and snowfall throughout the week.

The citizens in Murree faced inconvenience as the water froze within the pipelines at the hill station, which is a popular tourist destination during winter. In Punjab, the M-2 motorway was closed for traffic from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran as fog blanketed different cities in the province. The motorway police closed traffic from Faizpur to Jaranwala and M-11 from Lahore to Sambaryal.