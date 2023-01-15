NATIONAL

Bilawal: PPP will support PM Sharif in potential vote of confidence

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leaders Shehbaz Sharif (R) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) speak during a press conference in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. - Pakistan's Supreme Court was hearing arguments on April 4 around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence vote that would have seen him booted from office. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In an interview on a chat show, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced his party will support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a vote of confidence, should the president call for one.

Despite acknowledging that there is currently no indication that such a situation will arise, Bhutto-Zardari reassured that the PPP will be ready to “complete the numbers.”

He also discussed the party’s preparations for upcoming local government elections, saying the PPP has appointed representatives in each union council and is aiming to secure mayoral positions in cities such as Hyderabad.

In addition, he touched on the topic of separation from the Federation, stating it would not be in the best interest of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He emphasized the importance of allowing governments to complete their terms, describing it as a “major success” for democracy.

Regarding the general elections and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ruling alliance, the foreign minister acknowledged the possibility of seat-to-seat adjustments between parties. He also emphasised the PPP’s readiness for elections as a political party.

