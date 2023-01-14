Pakistan, UAE agree to deepen strategic partnership, cooperation in diverse areas

PM Shehbaz invites Abu Dhabi Chamber to tap ‘excellent’ business opportunities

Meets United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to intensify consultation and coordination, geared to strengthening strategic partnership with a view to develop tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas.

The bilateral ties were discussed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s interaction with the UAE leadership as the former paid an official visit to the Emirates at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on January 12-13. This was the prime minister’s third visit after assuming office, according to a joint statement issued on Friday.

During the interaction, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation, particularly in the field of information and communication technologies and work together for bridging the digital divide.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with the UAE president wherein the prime minister was presented with a guard of honor at the Presidential Palace.

In the “most warm and cordial” meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on concrete measures to strengthen the bilateral relationship while also exchanging views on regional political and security matters.

They also discussed specific initiative to enhance cooperation in political, defense, economic, commercial and cultural areas, developing joint ventures, and strengthening collaboration in the human resource sector.

The prime minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for UAE’s generous assistance during the recent floods in Pakistan, particularly through an air bridge, established for this purpose.

Pakistan and the UAE reaffirmed their historical and brotherly ties, rooted in shared religion, culture, values, and pursuit of regional and global peace and security. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on a host of regional and global issues.

Based on their decades-old fraternal ties, both countries expressed solidarity with each other in efforts to preserve their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A delegation of Pakistan Business Council (United Arab Emirates) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in UAE today. The delegation lauded the business friendly policies of the govt & showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

With a view to developing tangible and meaningful bilateral cooperation in key areas, the two countries agreed to intensify consultations and coordination in order to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The two sides signed Memoranda of Understanding in the field of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and between the diplomatic academies of both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan at a later date, and the invitation was accepted by the UAE leadership.

PM, UAE’s Minister for Tolerance discuss bilateral ties

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met United Arab Emirates’ Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed strengthening relations and ties between the two countries.

The discussions regarding the UAE’s investment in Pakistan in various sectors also came under discussion. Sheikh Nahyan apprised the prime minister about his government’s efforts towards promoting values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence around the world.

He lauded the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which was significantly contributing towards the development of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to further strengthen existing bilateral engagements with the UAE in multiple fields including trade, investment, energy, culture and tourism.

Abu Dhabi Chamber encouraged to avail “excellent” business opportunities

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to visit Pakistan and experience the “excellent” opportunities of growing their business.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce during his two-day visit to the UAE, said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE had grown significantly in recent times.

The delegation was headed by Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said that the Abu Dhabi Chamber which also consisted of Pakistani members had played an important role in the economic development of the UAE.

He expressed the pleasure that one of the Pakistani businessmen had been a board member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber which was an indication of the fact Pakistani community was playing important role in the development of the UAE.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the vision and wisdom of its leadership had enabled the UAE to become an economic and tourism hub within a short span of time.

He said Pakistan gave importance to its relationship with the UAE which was based on common faith, shared history, and people-to-people contacts.

“We consider the UAE an important strategic and economic partner for being located in the neighborhood, playing an important role in ensuring peace, stability, and economic development in the region and having potential for joint socio-economic development,” the prime minister remarked.

He stressed the need to enhance chamber-to-chamber cooperation and urged the Pakistani chambers to reach out to the Abu Dhabi Chamber and develop new linkages.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that sending a skilled workforce to the UAE was one of the top priorities of his government.

The members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce showed interest in doing business and investing in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Communications Maulana Assad Mehmood, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Aurangzeb, Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials.