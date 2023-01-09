BISP releases first quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafalat for year 2023 from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has released the first quarterly installment of Rs.7000 of Benazir Kafaalat for the year 2023 on Monday.

According to the BISP, around 7.7 million families would receive over Rs. 55 billion in the first tranche.

The beneficiaries women and transgenders of Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have started receiving this money from Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs designated by Habib Bank; while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the amount is being disbursed through Payment Centers or Biometric ATMs of Bank Al-Falah.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson BISP Ms. Shazia Marri has expressed her commitment that transparency will be ensured in the disbursement of funds at any cost.

She stressed that the beneficiaries should receive their amount of seven thousand and not to forget to get their payment receipt.

She reiterated that no deduction can be made through this amount and there is no payment fee.

If a person demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP’s toll-free helpline 080026477 and contact the nearest BISP Tehsil Office.

She warned that the message sent by BISP will come from 8171 only and no message from any other number or code should be trusted, as it is faked and fraudulent.