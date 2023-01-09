NATIONAL

Wazirabad attack: ATC admits plea seeking polygraph test of Imran Khan

By Staff Report
Ousted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistans Destabilisation" in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala has approved for hearing an application seeking polygraph test of all those who were injured in Wazirabad attack including PTI chief Imran Khan.

The request for polygraph test was made by advocate Mian Dawood, the lawyer of Wazirabad attack prime suspect Naveed Bashir, during a hearing of the case on Monday.

The court also issued a notice to all injured mentioned in first information report (FIR) of the botched assassination attempt on former PM Imran for polygraph test.

Moreover, the notice was also issued on the request to seize the mobile phones of all the injured including Imran Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry for forensic analysis.

During the hearing, the accused counsel argued that, “If polygraph test can be done on the accused then why can’t all the injured witnesses undergo the same test”.

He also pleaded the court to order seizure of mobile phones of Imran Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and other injured of the Wazirabad attack, terming them important evidence in the case.

The accused’s lawyer said the joint investigation team (JIT) was not collecting “original evidence” related to Wazirabad attack and accused the investigators of discriminating against his client during the probe.

He also requested the court to provide him medical reports of all the injured of Wazirabad attack including Imran Khan.

The court accepted his request for medical reports and ordered the respondents to submit their response on the accused’s lawyer’s applications by January 19.

